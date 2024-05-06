Mumbai Masala: Memories Of A Golden Era |

In May 2009, Balan Iyer, 70, a teacher of Vedic maths, started an organisation called 'Sunehre Pal' to promote Hindi film music from the 1940s to the 1960s. He has not looked back since. Recently Sunehre Pal held its 181st show. The first hundred shows were held at the Bhavna Trust College, Deonar, and from the 101st show onwards the programme was held at the mini auditorium of Fine Arts Hall in Chembur.

On the first Saturday of every month, music lovers assemble to listen to theme-based songs played by Balan. Over the years, the self-effacing Balan has presented duets from yesteryears, songs based on ragas, duets of Talat Mehmood, Lata under different composers, genius of C Ramchandra, etc.

The fact that as many as 181 programmes have been held bears testimony to their growing popularity. The audience is knowledgeable and after a programme they can be seen exchanging notes about some song or the other. People like Balan are rendering great service to promote songs soaked in nostalgia. May their tribe increase.

Breaking Food Safety Rules - Right Outside BMC

The apathy of the BMC's Health Department is to be seen to be believed. Right in front of the municipality headquarters there are any number of food stalls where vendors prepare and sell food items like dosas, vada pav, pav bhaji, bhajia, bhurji, omelettes, etc under the most unhygienic conditions. Almost all of the vendors violate food safety rules with impunity.

Apart from that, the pavement at the subway entrance becomes a food court where even more filthy food is served. The whole place is full of litter and dirty water. Is it too much to expect whoever is heading the department to cross Mahapalika Marg and see for himself or herself the brazen violation of rules? The health of hundreds of people is in jeopardy.

A stall that was allotted as a PCO for a handicapped person has been illegally converted into a food stall. The commissioner should pull up the health officer of 'A' ward and hold them accountable for this horrible mess.Incidentally, Nagindas Master Road in Fort also has a number of illegal food stalls, which make a perfect mockery of health rules.

Laughter Is The Best Medicine

People take part in World Laughter Day celebrations at Garware Club House, near Churchgate, on Sunday (May 5) | Salman Ansari FPJ

Animal Lovers Do Their Bit For God's Creations

It's reassuring to see bowls of water kept by Mumbaikars, including shopkeepers, to quench the thirst of dogs, cats, pigeons, crows and other birds and animals. It shows that humanity has not vanished yet from our city. Recently, workers at a construction site at Matunga where a Ganpati temple stood earlier made a bowl made of cement for the birds and animals to drink. The weather is unbelievably hot and the poor creatures depend entirely on the mercy of the good Samaritans for water.

These days bird feeders are also available online, especially for sparrows, which are fast vanishing from our midst. Interestingly, many citizens can also be seen distributing cold buttermilk among the workers who clean our storm water drains and gutters as part of premonsoon desilting. They work under the most filthy conditions at wages that are abysmally low. Wish there were food vans that will arrange to distribute food to their hapless workers and their families.

Tailpiece

In ancient Greece, those who did not vote were called idiots (a person who did not involve himself in state matters). Wonder what you call those who go to Lonavala on election day. Five-star idiots?

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)