Mumbai Weather Update For May 6: IMD Predicts Clear Skies For City & MMR Areas; Humidity Stays High | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and gentle breezes, giving a delightful start to the week ahead, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency further predicted clear skies for the day ahead across the city and the suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures are anticipated to hover between a low of approximately 27 degrees Celsius and a high of about 34 degrees Celsius. The day's average temperature is expected to stabilise around 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by west-northwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 11.1 km/h.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the week is predicted to witness a slight dip in minimum temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to maintain temperatures at 26 degrees Celsius, with another slight dip to 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are forecasted to again hover around 26 degrees Celsius, followed by Sunday and Monday next week with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity Stays High

Humidity levels were recorded above 90% overnight in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas on the second day. According to local weather reports, there is a major possibility of rainfall in the ghat areas of the state by the third week of May. High humidity is expected to persist until rainfall brings respite.

AQI Falls Under Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 79, categorised as 'Satisfactory'. SAFAR-India guidelines classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good' and between 50 and 100 as 'satisfactory', while moderate levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution.