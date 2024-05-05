Mumbai: Netizens Share Issues Regarding Auto Drivers' Menace In BKC; Here's How To Tackle The Issue

Mumbai: Netizens Share Issues Regarding Auto Drivers' Menace In BKC; Here's How To Tackle This Issue |

Mumbai: In recent years, Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area has become synonymous not only with its towering skyscrapers but also with a growing menace on its streets – auto rickshaw malpractice. The latest uproar on social media platforms, particularly on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), has shed light on the distressing reality faced by commuters at the hands of auto drivers who brazenly flout regulations and demand exorbitant fares.

This outcry is not new. As far back as November 2023, the Free Press Journal brought attention to the alarming trend of rickshaw drivers refusing to ply short distances, revealing that nearly 80 per cent of them were guilty of this offense.

Despite such exposés, the problem persists, with recent posts by a 'X' users X' garnering significant traction and highlighting the dire situation faced by commuters in the BKC area.

A post by @NaraayanKannan on May 4th on social media platforms 'X' formerly known as Twitter, gained significant traction, drawing attention to the issue with more than 66000 views within just 24 hours. The post, accompanied by images of vehicles, highlighted the plight faced by commuters as auto drivers flouted regulations and demanded fares well above standard rates.

Solid racket ongoing by autos at BKC outside NMACC



Autos asking for 30 per seat refusing trips by meter



No answer by @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice on 100



These 2 autos refused meter asked me to speak sweetly for them breaking the law



Is there any law left in Mumbai @MMVD_RTO pic.twitter.com/SWr9XcdUxf — NK (@NaraayanKannan) May 4, 2024

Sohini M chimed in, echoing the sentiment that this issue is not isolated to NMACC but prevalent across BKC, especially during peak hours. Another 'X' user pointed fingers at a perceived collusion between the auto mafia and traffic police, alleging a lack of enforcement and accountability.

This is not just outside NMACC. It is in most areas in BKC, especially during rush hour. They simply refuse to go by meter. One autowala asked for 250 bucks from Jio Drive mall to Santa Cruz airport at around 6 PM one day. — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) May 4, 2024

Support for the expose poured in, with Uddhav Parab corroborating the widespread nature of the problem, implicating even municipal authorities in the perpetuation of the issue.

"The public outcry underscores the urgency for decisive action to curb the auto racket in Mumbai's BKC area, with authorities pledging to prioritize enforcement and accountability to ensure the safety and fair treatment of commuters" said a passenger activist.

"The crux of the issue lies in the refusal of auto drivers to adhere to metered fares, instead demanding inflated sums from passengers. This not only violates regulations but also puts commuters at risk of being exploited and left stranded. The prevalence of this malpractice, especially during peak hours, underscores the urgent need for decisive action by authorities" further added passengers activist.

Omg look at the strictesg action of @MTPHereToHelp on their business partners rickshaw walas. Omg. Wow!



What a lovely way to fool people.



Fines for rickshaw waalas - 50Rs

Fine for pvt cars - 1500/2000 onwards.



Jai ho rishwatkhor RTO department ki!!!! @ravindersingal… https://t.co/FqTXWm5S4j — 😈 Truth_Sayer 😈 ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@iTwistRules) May 5, 2024

Action Assured Against Errant Drivers

However, when approached for comment, a senior official from the traffic police department assured ongoing action against errant drivers. In a recent crackdown, over 50,000 rickshaw drivers were penalized within a fortnight, indicative of a concerted effort to address the issue.

Similarly, a senior officer from the State Transport department urged passengers to cooperate and report each and evy instances of overcharging or refusal to ply, assuring prompt attention to each complain.

What to do?

If you face ‘refusal to ply’, you should politely remind the rickshaw driver that he is not allowed to refuse a fare. If the driver does not pay heed, you can call the helpline number 100.

Apart from that, to file a complaint, passengers can WhatsApp (send) the details of the incident, including the registration number, location, time, and, if possible, a picture to the following numbers.

Wadala

9152240303

Andheri

9920240202

Borivali

8591944747