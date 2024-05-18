Mumbai News: HC Grants Bail To Courier Manager In Tramadol Seizure Case

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea of two accused booked by Customs Department’s Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) for allegedly smuggling 21 packages containing 10.5 lakh Tramadol capsules/tablets weighing 720 kg in February 2023.

The court, however, granted bail to Ravindra Kavthankar, a courier manager with M/s Galaxy Freight Forwarder, observing that it was prima facie debatable whether he was privy to the alleged offences.

Tramadol, which was banned in India in 2018, is a psychotropic substance and painkiller extensively abused world over by addicts.

On February 27, 2023, the CIU intercepted a consignment and seized around 10 lakh Tramadol tablets worth approximately Rs 21 crore before it could be shipped to a pharmacy firm in JUBA, South Sudan.

Justice NJ Jamadar rejected bail pleas of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of M/s First Wealth Solutions Gudipati Subramaniam and foreign national Ahmed Saleh Hasan alias Aldosky. They have been booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Prosecution claimed that M/s First Wealth Solutions was allegedly trying to smuggle the contraband abroad. The consignment was allegedly wrongly declared as Tamol-X-225, a calcium carbonate tablet. The consignment was seized and samples tested positive for Tramadol. Subramaniam had placed a purchase order with Andhra Pradesh based medicine manufacturing company M/s Safe Formulation Pvt. Ltd to procure Tramadol Hydrochloride with brand name,’Tamol-X’. He then allegedly forged documents and invoices, under which the said drug was supplied for export purpose only, and changed the description from Tramadol Hydrochloride to Calcium Carbonate, prosecution claimed.

Ahmed Saleh Hasan, on behalf of his foreign clients, allegedly contacted Subramaniam to supply Tramadol.

Prosecutors Amit Munde and Jai Vohra alleged that these substances were used by ISIS and were destined for Sudan and that such a large quantity seized had huge international ramifications.

Kavthankar’s advocate Sujay Kantawala and Karan Jain submitted that at times some amount came to be credited to Kavthankar’s account instead of the Galaxy’s account, and that by itself, is not sufficient to establish his nexus with other accused.

While rejecting bail to Subramaniam and Ahmed, Justice Jamadar said, “Prima facie there is adequate material to show that an attempt was made to export Tramadol, a psychotropic substance, sans authorisation envisaged by the NDPS Rules, 1985.”

The judge granted bail to Kavthankar saying, “Whether Ravindra was privy to the alleged offences prima facie appears debatable. In my considered view, the rigour contained in Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 may not be attracted qua Ravindra. The court is not informed that the applicant Ravindra has antecedents. I am, therefore, persuaded to allow the application of Ravindra.”