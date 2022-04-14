Mumbai: Tramadol destined to US, seized by NCB from Andheri

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized a shipment of Tramadol which was destined to be smuggled to the United States of America through air courier.



Tramadol is a psychotropic drug which is medically prescribed as a pain killer also and is extensively abused all over the world by addicts. Tramadol was brought into the ambit of NDPS Act in April, 2018, making its production and sale without prior registration and approval of the Narcotics Commissioner. It is a scheduled 'H' drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and can only be dispensed under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.



According to the NCB, on receipt of specific information, the NCB team launched an operation and seized 508 grams of Tramadol (commercial quantity) on Wednesday.



"The said contraband was concealed in thread-wheels in which cavities were made to hide the contraband. The consignment had originated from Andheri and was destined to be sent to the USA," said an NCB official.



He added, "A crime has been registered in the matter and a follow-up operation is going on to nab the consignor and other associates."



The NCB officials had carried out six different operations from December 10 to December 15 last year at various places of Mumbai and had seized a total 2.296 kilograms of Amphetamine, 3.906 kilograms of Opium and 2.525 kilograms of Zolpidem tablets and 53.5 grams of black coloured sticky substance purported to be cannabis concealed in clothing items (two Jeans).



The total value of contraband seized in those operations as per the NCB was Rs 13 crore. The agency sources said that the contraband seized from all the operations were destined to be smuggled to foreign countries such as Maldives, Australia, Texas in USA, Dubai, New Zealand, Kuwait and Switzerland, through air courier in Andheri.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:49 PM IST