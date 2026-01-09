 'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday criticised actor Sharmila Tagore’s submissions on dealing with stray dogs, calling them “completely removed from reality.” Hearing a case on the stray dog menace, the bench said dogs roaming in hospital premises could pose serious health risks. The court also rejected proposals like colour-coded collars to identify biting dogs.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday described actor Sharmila Tagore’s arguments to dealing with the stray dog menace as "completely removed from reality." A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria was hearing the matter.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Tagore, an applicant in the stray dog case, cited the example of “Goldie”, a friendly dog that has reportedly lived on the AIIMS premises for years, to argue that not all strays pose a danger. The bench, however, came down heavily on the submission.

"You are completely removed from reality. Don't try to glorify these dogs in hospitals," the Supreme Court said. "Was she being taken to the hospital theatre also? Any dog that’s in the streets is bound to have ticks. And a dog with ticks in a hospital will have disastrous consequences. Do you understand?" the bench said.

The Supreme Court also rejected a proposal to introduce colour-coded collars to identify dogs that had bitten people, a practice followed in countries such as Georgia and Armenia. “What is the population of those countries? Please be realistic,” the bench said.

FPJ Shorts
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'
Read Also
Stray Dogs Gone To Court: When Compassion, Safety And Governance Collide
article-image

The apex court was informed on Thursday that removing dogs from public spaces could cost the government up to Rs 26,800 crore.

For the past two days, the matter has been heard extensively, with the bench primarily examining the issue of stray dogs in institutional premises.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In...

Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In...

PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Probe Into Ankita Bandari Murder Case After...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Probe Into Ankita Bandari Murder Case After...