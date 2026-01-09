 PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district in which at least nine people died and over 40 were injured. A private bus carrying more than 45 passengers fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge. The PM announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the deaths after a private bus carrying over 45 passengers veered off a mountain road and fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

According to reports, at least nine people were killed in the tragic incident, while over 40 others were injured.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

He added, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.”

FPJ Shorts
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Maharashtra ATS Cracks Fake Religious Trust In Beed, 4 Accused Allegedly Divert ₹4.73 Crore In Donations
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In Sirmaur | VIDEO
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'
'Most Precious Memory': Denied Visa By Pakistan, Indian Man Conducts Ubtan Ceremony For BFF Who Calls Him Her 'Best Man'

According to Sirmaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kumar Kaith, the bus was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi.

Read Also
PM Modi To Soon Launch Nationwide Cashless Treatment Scheme For Road Accident Victims
article-image

“According to the information we received, nine people were killed, including three who died en route, and all 45 injured have been referred to different hospitals. At this stage, we cannot say how the accident occurred. A detailed inquiry will be conducted. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and post-mortems will be carried out on the spot,” he told news agency ANI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In...

Himachal Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured As Private Bus Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge In...

PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

'Removed From Reality': Supreme Court Schools Sharmila Tagore On Stray Dogs

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 9, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Probe Into Ankita Bandari Murder Case After...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Probe Into Ankita Bandari Murder Case After...