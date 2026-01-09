PM Modi Condoles Himachal Bus Accident; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Deceased Families

PM Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the deaths after a private bus carrying over 45 passengers veered off a mountain road and fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

According to reports, at least nine people were killed in the tragic incident, while over 40 others were injured.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

He added, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.”

According to Sirmaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kumar Kaith, the bus was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi.

“According to the information we received, nine people were killed, including three who died en route, and all 45 injured have been referred to different hospitals. At this stage, we cannot say how the accident occurred. A detailed inquiry will be conducted. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and post-mortems will be carried out on the spot,” he told news agency ANI.