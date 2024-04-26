Mumbai Traffic Department's Intensive Campaign Targets Errant Rickshaw Drivers, Initiates License Suspensions

Photo: Representational Image

In a bid to tackle the longstanding issue of errant rickshaw drivers in Mumbai, the city's traffic department recently launched a special campaign spanning from April 8th to April 22nd. This concerted effort aimed to address various violations, including refusal of fares, operating without uniforms, and lacking proper insurance coverage.

The need for such intervention was underscored by a recent report from the Free Press Journal in November 2023, highlighting the alarming trend of rickshaw drivers refusing to ply short distances.

FPJ's Campaign Exposes Rickshaw Driver Offenses, Calls For Sustained Action

During a week-long campaign spearheaded by the Free Press Journal, it was revealed that nearly 80 percent of rickshaw drivers were guilty of this offense, exposing the extent of the problem.Following the FPJ,s exposé, both the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police officials vowed to take decisive action against errant taxi and rickshaw drivers. The recent crackdown by the traffic police is a welcome step in addressing this pressing issue.

By holding violators accountable and enforcing regulations, the authorities are sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.However, the Free Press Journal advocates for sustained and regular action to curb these practices effectively. They argue that intermittent campaigns, while impactful in the short term, may not yield lasting results.

Mumbai Traffic Department's Vigorous Campaign Yields Results

Instead, a continuous effort is required to instill discipline within the transportation sector, ensuring that both rickshaw and taxi drivers adhere to rules and provide quality service to passengers.The Mumbai traffic department wrapped up a two-week campaign aimed at addressing issues such as fare refusal, lack of uniforms, and operating without insurance among rickshaw drivers. Over 52,000 actions were taken during the campaign.

Among the violations, over 32,658 drivers were penalized for refusing nearby fares, while more than 5268 were cited for not wearing uniforms. Additionally, over 8650 drivers were reprimanded for exceeding passenger limits, and over 5613 for other rule violations.Authorities have begun the process of suspending licenses for the 32,658 vehicles involved in fare refusal.