Mumbai News: ASI Of Pant Nagar Police Station Critically Injured By Speeding Auto Rickshaw In Ghatkopar, Driver To Be Booked

Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

A 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police placed at the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday afternoon.

ASI Sandeep Chandane placed at Pant Nagar police since xxx, on Wednesday afternoon was exiting the police station and proceeding to go the other side of the road - where the police station’s other building is placed. He was allegedly crossing the road when the accident took place.

“The road outside the police station is usually a busy one, it’s a narrow lane with residential buildings around. Vehicles usually don’t speed here given the traffic movement, hence we were surprised to witness the accident,” said an official.

Auto Rickshaw Collision Leaves ASI Critically Injured

The auto rickshaw - MH02 FB3085 - was allegedly speeding and while Chandane was halfway in the middle, both collided with each other, throwing Chandane off the ground, some distance away. He hit his head on the concrete ground, injuring his skull, and some parts of the body.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Kevale, who was inside the police station, immediately rushed Chandane to a government hospital, but given his critical condition, he was then moved to Fortis Hospital. Since the time Chandane was admitted to the ICU, he didn’t regain consciousness, said police officials who subsequently informed the family members of ASI - consisting of his wife, and two boys.

Autorickshaw Driver in Custody After Accident

The autorickshaw driver - Naseem Ansari (40), a resident of Vikhroli was immediately taken into custody for causing the accident. “We have initiated the process of registering the FIR against the autorickshaw driver for rash driving, speeding, causing grievous hurt, and endangering the life under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act,” said a police official.

As per a preliminary examination by the doctors, Chandane has suffered an internal head injury along with fractures, and he is currently under observation. Chandane lived with his family in the police headquarters near the Pant Nagar police station.