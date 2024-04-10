Pune Traffic Department Introduces Revisions To Address Accidents On Katraj – Kondhwa Road And Khadi Machine Chowk |

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar has announced significant traffic revisions in response to the increasing number of accidents in the Katraj – Kondhwa Road and Khadi Machine Chowk area.

Effective from Tuesday, the traffic flow in these areas has been altered. The Katraj-Kondhwa road, from State Bank Chowk to Shatrunjay Mandir Chowk-Pundalik Tilekar Nagar Chowk to Khadi Machine Chowk, has been designated as a one-way traffic lane for all vehicles. Similarly, the route from Khadi Machine Chowk to Shriram Chowk to ISKCON Mandir Chowk to State Bank Chowk has also been converted into a one-way route.

Access to Katraj via a right turn from Shatrunjaya Chowk will now be restricted. Motorists are advised to turn left at Shatrunjay Chowk and proceed by taking a right turn in front of Dhariwal School to reach their destination. Additionally, right-hand entry from ISKCON Mandir Chowk and Ahilyadevi Nagar will be closed, with motorists advised to turn left at ISKCON Mandir Chowk and proceed through State Bank Chowk.

For vehicles traveling from Katraj to Yevlewadi, a right turn should be made at Khadi Machine Police Check post, followed by another right turn at Shriram Chowk at Khadi Machine Chowk. Similarly, vehicles heading from Tilekar Nagar to Khadi Machine Chowk and Yevlewadi should turn left at Tilekar Nagar Chowk and proceed through Khadi Machine Chowk via Shriram Chowk.

Furthermore, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from traveling between Khadi Machine Police Chowki and Shriram Chowk during specified hours. The ban on heavy vehicles will be enforced from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm along the Vadachi Wadi to Undri Chowk route, as well as from Vadachi Wadi to Ambekar Chowk (Jagdamba Bhawan Road) during the same hours.

These traffic revisions aim to enhance road safety and minimize accidents in the aforementioned areas, prioritizing the well-being of commuters and residents alike.