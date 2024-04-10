Pune: First-Time Voter Meets Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, Presents Him With List Of 16 Points To Raise In Lok Sabha (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe shared a video on Wednesday featuring a first-time voter from Pune's Wagholi area. The actor-turned-politician revealed that the young voter handed him a list of 16 crucial points to be addressed in the Lok Sabha.

तरुण म्हणतात, लोकशाही वाचली तरच देश वाचेल.



या देशाचा तरुण राजकीयदृष्ट्या किती सजग आहे याचे प्रत्यंतर वाघोली येथील दौऱ्यावर असताना आले. मतदारांच्या भेटी घेत असताना तेजस नावाचा एक तरुण माझ्याकडे आला आणि त्याने एक कागद माझ्या हातात दिला. या कागदावर सुवाच्य अक्षरात त्याने काही… pic.twitter.com/Vu2Ylo7WnT — Dr.Amol Kolhe (@kolhe_amol) April 9, 2024

These points encompassed pressing issues such as media suppression, MLA horse-trading, weaponisation of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arbitrary arrests of opposition leaders, gubernatorial interference in state matters, curbing protest rights, judicial pressure for partisan outcomes, and more. Concluding the list, the youngster emphasised, "Save Democracy, Save India."

Expressing appreciation, Kolhe, renowned for his roles portraying historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, remarked on the significance of the young voter's fearless expression of expectations.

Kohle said, "He told me, 'I am going to vote for the first time. I will vote for you, but in return, I want you to raise these issues in Parliament.'" "His list reflects the acute awareness of today's youth towards parliamentary democracy and our country's constitution," Kolhe added.

Meanwhile, Kolhe, contesting the election on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket, aims to secure his second term. He faces competition from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate and former Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao. In the 2019 polls, Kolhe emerged victorious over Adhalrao by a margin of over 58,000 votes.