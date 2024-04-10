Video: 5 Including 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident As Their Speeding Car Overturns After Hitting Two-Wheeler On Highway In Madurai

PTI

In a tragic incident, five people, including four family members, lost their lives when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The fatal road accident has been captured on CCTV.

As per reports, the incident happened when a car, driven by a man identified as Mani from Villapuram, was en route to Madurai with his wife Nagajothi, their 8-year-old daughter, and his parents Kanagavel and Krishnaveni.

The video of the incident shows that the white-coloured car first hit the divider and then crashed into a two-wheeler driven by 53-year-old G Pandi from Karuvelampatti. It then overturned onto the service road on the other side of the highway.

Watch the video here:

Tragically, Mani's parents, wife, and the two-wheeler rider succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Mani and his daughter were transported to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where the young girl remains in critical condition.

The family had been returning from Thalavaipuram after attending a temple festival.

Kallikudi police arranged for the bodies to be transferred to GRH and cleared the debris from the scene to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic along the highway.