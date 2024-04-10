 Video: 5 Including 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident As Their Speeding Car Overturns After Hitting Two-Wheeler On Highway In Madurai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: 5 Including 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident As Their Speeding Car Overturns After Hitting Two-Wheeler On Highway In Madurai

Video: 5 Including 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident As Their Speeding Car Overturns After Hitting Two-Wheeler On Highway In Madurai

Mani and his daughter were transported to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where the young girl remains in critical condition.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
PTI

In a tragic incident, five people, including four family members, lost their lives when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The fatal road accident has been captured on CCTV.

As per reports, the incident happened when a car, driven by a man identified as Mani from Villapuram, was en route to Madurai with his wife Nagajothi, their 8-year-old daughter, and his parents Kanagavel and Krishnaveni.

The video of the incident shows that the white-coloured car first hit the divider and then crashed into a two-wheeler driven by 53-year-old G Pandi from Karuvelampatti. It then overturned onto the service road on the other side of the highway.

Watch the video here: 

Tragically, Mani's parents, wife, and the two-wheeler rider succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Mani and his daughter were transported to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where the young girl remains in critical condition.

The family had been returning from Thalavaipuram after attending a temple festival.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 35 Severely Injured As Two Govt Buses Collide On Marthandam Flyover In...
article-image

Kallikudi police arranged for the bodies to be transferred to GRH and cleared the debris from the scene to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic along the highway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: 20,000 Women From Limbayat To Rally In Support Of State BJP Chief CR Paatil

Gujarat: 20,000 Women From Limbayat To Rally In Support Of State BJP Chief CR Paatil

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Coimbatore To Witness High-Stakes Battle Between BJP's...

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Coimbatore To Witness High-Stakes Battle Between BJP's...

'We Will Rip You Apart': Supreme Court Raps Uttarakhand Govt For Inaction In Patanjali Misleading Ad...

'We Will Rip You Apart': Supreme Court Raps Uttarakhand Govt For Inaction In Patanjali Misleading Ad...

AAP Files Complaint Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal For Alleged Violation Of EC Guidelines

AAP Files Complaint Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal For Alleged Violation Of EC Guidelines

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Ram Temple Issue; Varun Gandhi Absent at UP Rally

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Ram Temple Issue; Varun Gandhi Absent at UP Rally