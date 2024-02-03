 Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 35 Severely Injured As Two Govt Buses Collide On Marthandam Flyover In Kanyakumari; Visuals Surface
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 35 Severely Injured As Two Govt Buses Collide On Marthandam Flyover In Kanyakumari; Visuals Surface

The injured in both the buses were admitted to nearby hospitals.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
In a tragic incident, 35 people were severely injured in a head-on collision between two government buses on the Marthandam flyover in Kanyakumari district on Saturday. 

The accident occurred when a KSRTC bus going from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram collided with a Tamil Nadu Transport bus on the way from Kaliyikavila to Kanyakumari. As per reports, the KSRTC bus tried to overtake a lorry in front and collided with the Tamil Nadu bus coming from the other side. 

Watch the video here:

The injured in both the buses were admitted to nearby hospitals. Currently, 10 people are undergoing treatment at Kochithure Sarkar Taluk Hospital. 22 people were also admitted to a private hospital in Marthanda. The drivers of both the vehicles were seriously injured in the accident. 

Police are currently investigating the exact reason for the unfortunate accident.

