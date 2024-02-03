Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 35 Severely Injured As Two Govt Buses Collide On Marthandam Flyover In Kanyakumari; Visuals Surface

X

In a tragic incident, 35 people were severely injured in a head-on collision between two government buses on the Marthandam flyover in Kanyakumari district on Saturday.

The accident occurred when a KSRTC bus going from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram collided with a Tamil Nadu Transport bus on the way from Kaliyikavila to Kanyakumari. As per reports, the KSRTC bus tried to overtake a lorry in front and collided with the Tamil Nadu bus coming from the other side.

The injured in both the buses were admitted to nearby hospitals. Currently, 10 people are undergoing treatment at Kochithure Sarkar Taluk Hospital. 22 people were also admitted to a private hospital in Marthanda. The drivers of both the vehicles were seriously injured in the accident.

Police are currently investigating the exact reason for the unfortunate accident.