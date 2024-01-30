 Thane Accident: Narrow Escape For 50 School Students After Picnic Bus Rams Into Heavy Vehicle On Bhiwandi Bypass Road
Thane Accident: Narrow Escape For 50 School Students After Picnic Bus Rams Into Heavy Vehicle On Bhiwandi Bypass Road

The driver of the heavy vehicle in front of the bus stepped on the brake suddenly as a result of which the school bus rammed into it.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Thane Accident: Narrow Escape For 50 School Students After Picnic Bus Rams Into Heavy Vehicle On Bhiwandi Bypass Road | Representational Image

As many as 50 school students had a miraculous escape when their bus rammed into another vehicle at the Bhiwandi bypass road around 5.30pm on Monday. According to inspector BR Kumbhar of Padgha police station, in whose jurisdiction the accident occurred, the bus was transporting students of Vadivare Secondary School, Nashik, to an amusement park in Thane.

Details of accident

The driver of the  heavy vehicle in front of the bus stepped on the brake suddenly as a result of which the school bus rammed into it.  An FIR has been registered against the heavy vehicle driver. It is not clear if the school bus driver had maintained sufficient distance between the two vehicles. Despite the heavy jolt, the students in the bus did not sustain any injuries. They were transferred to another bus and they went ahead with their picnic plan.

