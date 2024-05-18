Mumbai Weather Update For Sunday: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heat And Humidity Persist In Several Parts Despite Rains

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai, along with its suburbs, is currently experiencing hot and humid weather conditions despite the recent pre-monsoon rains and stormy winds. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 34.9°C in Santacruz and 34.4°C in Colaba, with minimum temperatures at 29.0°C and 28.3°C, respectively.

On Sunday, the city and suburbs can expect mainly clear skies with hot and humid conditions prevailing. Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C, and minimum temperatures around 28°C. For the next 48 Hours similar weather conditions will continue with mainly clear skies and hot, humid weather. Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C, and minimum temperatures around 27°C.

IMD Official said, "Despite recent pre-monsoon rains and stormy winds, the weather in Mumbai and surrounding regions has transitioned to hot and humid conditions. This change is due to the high humidity levels that typically follow rainfall in coastal areas like Mumbai. The moisture from the rains increases humidity, while clear skies allow for strong solar heating, leading to higher temperatures."

Other parts of Maharashtra are also experiencing significant weather events. Jalgaon District recorded the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 43.0°C, with a minimum temperature of 27.0°C. In response to the extreme weather, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, warning of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets on May 19.

Sixteen districts in Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, are also under yellow alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. These regions are likely to experience moderate rains, thundershowers, and gusty winds at isolated places until May 22. The maximum and minimum temperatures in these areas are expected to gradually rise by 2-4°C over the next few days. Specific alerts have been issued for Madhya Maharashtra on May 18, Marathwada from May 18-19, and Vidarbha from May 18-22.

In the past week, rainfall occurred at a few places in South Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, and at isolated places in North Konkan and Marathwada. Thunderstorms with rain were reported in several areas, including Sakri (Dhule), Udgir (Latur), Aurangabad, and Pune. Hailstorms were observed in Walwa, Shirala (Sangli), Sinnar (Nashik), and other locations. Thunderstorms and lightning strikes were also noted in regions such as Satara, Nashik, and Kolhapur.

While maximum temperatures have been normal over Konkan, they have been below normal in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Despite recent rains, the hot and humid conditions are expected to persist, making it essential for residents to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat.