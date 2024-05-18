Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies With Temperatures Between 30-32°C In MMR Areas; AQI In Moderate Category

Mumbai Weather: Rainfall & Thundershowers Likely; Highest Temperature To Go Up To 37°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another bright morning on Saturday, continuing the trend of clear skies observed in recent days, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are forecasted to experience mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon and the evening.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures in Mumbai ranged from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 35°C, with the mercury expected to stabilise around 32°C throughout the day. Winds blowing from the northwesterly direction are expected to maintain a steady speed of 1.9 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 am and is anticipated to set around 07:07 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is projected, with Sunday reaching 27°C, followed by a further drop to 26°C on Monday and Tuesday. However, from Wednesday through Friday, the minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 27°C.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 116, falling within the 'moderate' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.