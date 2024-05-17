Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather Later Today; Mercury To Remain Stable In City At An Average Of 30°C |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies with mild cold breezes on Friday morning, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast. The city and its suburban areas are expected to witness partly cloudy weather conditions later in the day, as per the weather agency's forecast.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperature in Mumbai is predicted to hit a minimum of 28°C, with a maximum of 33°C predicted. The mercury is likely to settle around 30.1°C. Winds are expected to flow from the Southeasterly direction at 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 am and is scheduled to set by 07:07 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are expected to start with minimum temperatures of 28°C, with similar conditions expected in the next week along with a slight dip. The upcoming week sees a minimal dip in temperatures, ranging between 26-27°C for lows and 33-35°C for highs. No forecast for rains has been predicted by the IMD for the next week.

Mumbai witness light rain showers with strong gusty winds in past few days causing a havoc throughout the city and its surrounding areas. However, the weather conditions are seen to be changed again bringing sunny mornings back for the mega city. However, a yellow alert has been issued for 16 districts in Maharashtra for the next couple of days.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 101, classified as 'Moderate'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for levels between 100 and 200.