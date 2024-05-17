Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief To Thane And Raigad Districts; Yellow Alert Issued For Maharashtra's 16 Districts

Mumbai: Parts of Thane district experienced pre-monsoon rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing much-needed respite from the rising temperatures. The unexpected weather change has been a pleasant surprise for the residents. Parts of Thane district experienced pre-monsoon rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing much-needed respite from the rising temperatures. The unexpected weather change has been a pleasant surprise for the residents. The rain and thunderstorms lashed several areas of the district, marking the onset of the pre-monsoon season. The Thane rains not only brought down the temperature but also raised the spirits of the people, who have been grappling with the heat for the past few weeks. Pictures of the rain-soaked city have been circulating on social media, capturing the joy and relief of the residents.



Various areas across Thane district experienced rainfall and thunderstorms, signaling the beginning of the pre-monsoon season. These weather events not only cooled down the temperature but also lifted the spirits of locals weary from the prolonged heatwave. Additionally, thunderstorms developed over Thane and Raigad interiors, including locations like Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Karjat, and Matheran. Rainfall in Navi Mumbai also contributed to the alleviation of rising temperatures, further enhancing the collective sense of relief among residents.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble said, "We forecasted a thunderstorm and light rain in Thane, Mumbai, and surrounding areas. Cumulonimbus clouds were observed in Thane and Navi Mumbai, characterized by their menacing appearance and multi-level structure, extending high into the sky in towers or plumes. Commonly known as thunderclouds, cumulonimbus is the only cloud type capable of producing hail, thunder, and lightning. In the local climate, these clouds form due to inevitable conditions: excessive heat, resulting in pressure and moisture condensation, leading to such meteorological activity. According to our predictions, temperatures in Mumbai and Thane are expected to range between 27 to 18 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 30 to 35 degrees Celsius for the maximum."

The local weather forecast for Mumbai City and its suburbs predicts hot and humid conditions prevailing throughout the area. Residents can expect temperatures to reach a maximum of around 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are anticipated, particularly towards the afternoon and evening hours. Over the next 48 hours in Mumbai, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from a maximum of approximately 35 degrees Celsius to a minimum of around 27 degrees Celsius. These conditions are indicative of continued warm weather, with the possibility of occasional cloud cover.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts in Maharashtra for Friday. These districts include Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, and Washim. Currently, these regions are experiencing rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty wind speeds reaching up to 30-40 kilometers per hour at isolated places.