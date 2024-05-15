Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heatwave Conditions Today; Rainfall Likely Tomorrow

Mumbai Weather Update For April 29: Heatwave Conditions To Persist Today; Kalyan & North Konkan Areas To Witness Temperatures Above 42°C | ANI

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and gentle breezes on Wednesday, in line with the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast further assured continued clear weather across Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

Today's Weather Update

Temperature-wise, the day was set to see a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum reaching 37 degrees Celsius. The temperature was expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius on average throughout the day. Winds were anticipated to blow from the north-northwesterly direction. Sunrise was forecasted for 06:04 am, with sunset at 07:06 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD's seven-day forecast suggested a slight decrease in minimum temperatures before a rise in temperatures next week. Thursday's temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday next week, temperatures were predicted to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall and thundershowers are likely to hit tomorrow as per the forecast by IMD.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Despite the forecast of somewhat pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remained satisfactory, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles recorded at 71 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while 50-100 fall under satisfactory. However, caution is advised for readings between 100 and 200, categorised as moderate.