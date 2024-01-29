 'I Can't Do NEET, Please Don't Unfollow Me': MI Fan Ridicules JEE Aspirant Suicide In Kota; Mumbai Police Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Can't Do NEET, Please Don't Unfollow Me': MI Fan Ridicules JEE Aspirant Suicide In Kota; Mumbai Police Responds

'I Can't Do NEET, Please Don't Unfollow Me': MI Fan Ridicules JEE Aspirant Suicide In Kota; Mumbai Police Responds

A guy named Anurag Rawat, self-proclaimed as the biggest fan of IPL team MI, faced backlash after posting a tweet suggesting he would end his life because he couldn't take the NEET.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

A Mumbai Indians franchise cricket fan is under severe criticism on social media for making a callous mockery of the tragic suicide of a teenage JEE aspirant in Kota on Monday.

An X user named Anurag Rawat, self-proclaimed as the biggest fan of IPL team MI, faced backlash after posting a tweet suggesting he would end his life because he couldn't take the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Rawat's tweet mirrored the distressing language found in the suicide note of an 18-year-old girl named Niharika, who took her own life due to the stress of JEE preparations.

In the disturbing tweet, Rawat wrote, "Dear Mutuals, I can't do NEET so I'm gonna do suicide. I'm a loser, I'm the worst mutual. Sorry, but please don't unfollow me."

Concerned with the post, Mumbai police responded on the tweet by asking for Rawat's personal details. "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM," the Mumbai Police X handle replied before deleting their tweet.

Read Also
‘Mummy, Papa I Can't Do JEE, I am A Loser’: 18-Year-Old Kota Girl's Suicide Note To Parents,...
article-image

Tragedy strikes in Kota again

Niharika, a 12th-grade student from Borkheda in Kota, Rajasthan, tragically hung herself at home, leaving a suicide note expressing her despair at not being able to qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Her note read, "Mummy, Papa, I could not do JEE, so I am committing suicide. I am a loser, I am not a good daughter. Sorry mom and dad."

2nd student suicide within a week

This heart-wrenching incident marks the second student suicide in Kota within a week, emphasising the immense pressure and stress faced by students preparing for competitive exams.

Previously, on January 23, Mohammad Zaid, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, took his own life by hanging in his hostel room.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bomb Disposal Squad To Escort Vehicles & Air Surveillance: Indian Davis Cup Team Gets 'Head of...

Bomb Disposal Squad To Escort Vehicles & Air Surveillance: Indian Davis Cup Team Gets 'Head of...

'I Can't Do NEET, Please Don't Unfollow Me': MI Fan Ridicules JEE Aspirant Suicide In Kota; Mumbai...

'I Can't Do NEET, Please Don't Unfollow Me': MI Fan Ridicules JEE Aspirant Suicide In Kota; Mumbai...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father REACTS on Son's Maiden India Call-Up After Years Of Hard Work;...

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father REACTS on Son's Maiden India Call-Up After Years Of Hard Work;...

‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up...

‘Years Of Hard Work Finally Paid Off’: Fans Ecstatic As Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden India Call-Up...

The Rise Of Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket's Nearly Man Finally Enters The Team India Holy Grail

The Rise Of Sarfaraz Khan: Domestic Cricket's Nearly Man Finally Enters The Team India Holy Grail