‘Mummy, Papa I Can't Do JEE, I am A loser’: 18-Year-Old Kota Girl Writes Note To Her Parents, Dies By Suicide

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in Kota on Monday, leaving behind a suicide note saying sorry to her parents and calling herself a "loser". She was supposed to appear for the exam tomorrow.

The suicide note reads 'Mummy, Papa, I could not do JEE, so I am committing suicide, I am a loser, I am not a good daughter. Sorry mom and dad.

The police said that the deceased was Niharika who was a class 12th student and resident of Borkheda in Kota.

Borkheda police station ASI Revathiraman said that Vijay Singh, resident of Shiv Mandir 120 feet road Borkheda, reported that his daughter Niharika (18) was studying in class 12th. His JEE Advanced paper was scheduled on January 30th On Monday morning she committed suicide by hanging herself in her house. Family members have said that she was under stress due to her studies. A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room.

The deceased felt sorry for not being able to do JEE in the suicide note. What is more terrifying is that this is the second suicide of a coaching student in a week.

Niharika's cousin Vikram said that she was the eldest among three sisters. Father is a gunman in a Bank who left for duty on Monday morning. Niharika was studying in her room on the second floor. Other family members were downstairs. Around 10 in the morning, grandmother knocked on Niharika's room and saw that she was hanging from the window above the gate. The family immediately took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Second suicide in a week

This is the second incident of student suicide in Kota in a week. Earlier, a student Mohammad Zaid (19), a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET had committed suicide on January 23. He had hanged himself in the hostel room.

Notably, the coaching student suicides were recorded highest in 2023 in the last five years as more than 25 young aspiring students ended their lives due to the stress of their studies.

Among other issues, the prime minister talked about instilling resilience among children to help them cope with pressure. Modi said competition acts as inspiration but it should be healthy.

"Lot of parents keep giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things," he said.