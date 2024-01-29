Kota Administration Launches 'Kamyab Kota' To Address Students Suicide, District Collector To Have Weekly Dinner With Students | Freepik (representational Pic)

In an attempt to address the number of student suicide cases, the Kota district administration in Rajasthan has started a new program called "Kamyab Kota," in which the district collector will meet weekly at the hostel where the coaching students reside and have dinner to talk about their problems. This information is confirmed by officials who are familiar with the situation, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"Meeting and conversing with the students will be our main goal through this program," district collector Ravindra Goswami told HT. This kind of meal will encourage students to express themselves freely and foster a relaxed atmosphere.

After reviewing the comments, the district administration will develop additional action plans, he continued.

Alarming number of student suicide in Kota

Earlier, a 19-year-old student in Kota who was getting ready to take the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in order to get admitted to undergraduate medical programs allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. This is the first instance of this kind to occur in the coaching hotspot since 2024.

Authorities in the district said that 27 kids committed suicide last year while getting ready for several competitive exams.

15 students committed suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. This information is based on police records. The Covid-19 pandemic forced coaching institutes to close or operate online, hence there were no suicide reports in 2020 or 2021.