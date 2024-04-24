Cruel! 30 Goats & A Sheep Stuffed Inside Maruti Swift Dzire Car, Rescued By Delhi Police; VIDEO Surfaces | Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that over 30 goats and a sheep were rescued from a car in Delhi's Civil Lines area. The goats and the sheep were stuffed inside a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car in the area.

There are reports that the Delhi Police received information about the goats and the sheep being stuffed and hidden inside the car. The police acted swiftly and rescued the goats and the sheep from the car.

How Were The Animals Stuffed Inside The Car?

The incident took place in Delhi Police Station's Civil Lines on Wednesday. As per reports, the police received a PCR call in which it was informed that a large number of goats were kept inside a grey-coloured Swift car in the area. The police then acted upon the information and reached the spot. The police searched the area and located the car in which the goats and the sheep were kept.

Delhi Police's Swift Action

The police then rescued all the 30 goats and the sheep from the car. The car in which the goats were kept in large number is a sedan car which is small in size, and it is surprising that 30 goats were kept inside the car.

The reason behind the goats and the sheep being stuffed inside such a small space has not been revealed yet. However, this amounts to animal cruelty, and the culprits must be held accountable for their inhumane act.

Animals And Car Taken Into Custody

There are reports that the police have taken all the goats and the car into their custody and have initiated a probe into the matter. The police have deposited the animals along with the car at DSPCA, Tis Hazari, and have initiated further necessary action into the matter.

The Delhi Police said, "A PCR call was received at Delhi Police Station Civil Lines informing that a large number of goats were kept in a grey Swift car. Police investigated and found 30 goats and a sheep kept in the Swift car. The car along with the animals has been deposited at DSPCA, Tis Hazari for further necessary action."