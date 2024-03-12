Punjab Animal Cruelty: Man Mercilessly Swings Stray Dog By Holding Its Leg, Uploads Torture VIDEO On Instagram

In a shocking incident that has surfaced online from the Mukerian area of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a man was seen disturbing a stray dog resting on the roadside for mere 'fun.' After initially inappropriately touching and teasing the dog, he picked it up with one of its legs to swing around. He mercilessly swirled with the animal and disgracefully threw it on the road later. The man even didn't hesitate to record the incident and share it on social media. WATCH VIDEO (Trigger warning: Cruelty towards animal)

The video was posted from the account carrying the username "samrai.h" on Instagram earlier this month. It showed the man, now identified as Daler Singh, fearlessly harassing the (female) stray dog by swinging and swirling it holding its leg, followed by uploading the video of the torture online.

Man issues apology

Animal Welfare & Care Services Charitable Trust (AWCS) took note of the incident and asked community people to spread the word and identify the culprit to initiate action. They informed that Singh was handed over to the police within 48 hours. However, it was learned that the man responsible for the cruel act against the stray dog was excused of his punishment after issuing an apology at the police station.

A video apology was recorded alongside a written one. Also, Singh was assigned to feed dogs in his village to seek forgiveness for his cruel deed. In the video, he admitted his mistake and agreed to tender service to the dogs in his premises.

"The man responsible was confronted at the police station and later admitted his mistake. Despite our anger, his family begged for forgiveness to protect his future job prospects or dreams of settling overseas," said AWCS.