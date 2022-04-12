DRINK WATER! Swiggy reminds people to 'stay hydrated' via Twitter bio

Summer has already knocked our door and roof, creating the need to not drain out of water or fall it of tired 'sun' day. With an attitude of care and concern for its users, food delivery app Swiggy updated its bio to read, "DRINK WATER!"

Swiggy took to social media in an attempt to ensure that their dear ones are in the pink of health in the hot season by drinking adequate water. They reminded netizens to stay hydrated during busy sunny day.

Earlier, the Twitter handle of the app had asked customers to sip in some water and also generously extend a glass to their delivery partners. The tweet read, "drink water and also offer some to the delivery executives."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 01:27 PM IST