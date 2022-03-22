Will Maggi be delivered in Zomato Instant's 10 minute service? Check here

The food delivery brand Zomato, recently, announced deliveries within a span of mere 10 minutes. It also added that the same would be done on a limited range of products along ensuring quality, hygiene and safety of the delivery partner.

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato." Later he mentioned that factors like food quality, delivery partner safety, delivery time would all have a 10 mark, "10/10 in 10 minutes". The tweet also came along a link to check on how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.

When the internet stormed with queries of what can be expected in the announced quick service, Goyal took to hint of a few dishes. "Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc. etc," read his tweet. No sooner people were eager to know whether Maggi, which is claimed to be prepared within two minutes, could be delivery via Zomato Instant order.

Take a look at the tweets, right here:

Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc. etc.. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

