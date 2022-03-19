AC Technician trends on Twitter, not due to summer but for THIS reason

If you browsed to check what's 'trending' on Twitter, you would have come across 'AC Technician' being one of the recent buzzing topics. To those who made a guess of the term trending just because its summer or so, get it wrong!

Here's why 'AC Technician' is being tweeted again and again by netizens on the microblogging platform. A well known author and speaker Shefali Vaidya took to social media on Thursday over an AC technician who visited her place, but allegedly held a different identity on official papers.

"Once a AC technician came to my home via an app. He said his name was ‘Raju’, but his surma-ed eyes, weasel like face, coloured, ultra-styled hair were all ringing bells! I asked him to show his Aadhar card. Well, his name on the ID was very different from the name he told me," read the tweet by Shefali Vaidya.

When read with care, the tweet mentions the word 'weasel', which was taken for offense by many social media users, including verified personalities. To the unversed, weasel refers to a small wild animal with reddish-brown fur, a long thin body and short legs, as suggested by Oxford Dictionary via Google.

Over Shefali's tweet, some condemned it suggesting that the text could have been written during her intoxicated phase of 'bhaang', questioned why such words were used to hint persons of a specific religion, while a lot of netizens merely took to share hilarious memes on the much discussed 'AC Technician' tweet.

To this, take a look at some tweets, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:30 PM IST