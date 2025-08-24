Cute Young Boy Playing Dhol Fiercely Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Chota Packet Bada Damaka'

Instagram: Shreeram Nakaashe

The internet can’t stop gushing over a heartwarming yet powerful video of a little boy playing the dhol with unmatched energy. The clip, shared on his Instagram page Shreeram Nakaashe, handled by his parents, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The bio of the account perfectly reflects the love around the child: "A cute little angel for my Mom & Dad. They say their life has changed after I came in their life. Yes definitely it has & a lot will change in future."

Take a look at the viral video below:

In the video, the young boy is seen fearlessly holding the massive dhol and beating it with such passion that his performance rivals that of the grown men around him. His expressions, energy, and rhythm show not just playfulness but a spark of raw talent and determination.

This isn’t just another cute viral video; it’s a glimpse into a child’s natural gift for music. In fact, a scroll through his Instagram feed shows that almost every video features him playing the dhol with the same fierce dedication, proving it’s not a one-off moment but a passion being nurtured.

Netizens react with love

The video has gathered alot of views and comments from netizens, who are both amused and amazed by his energy.

"All the best for the next journey to a small round baby. ✨ Jagdamb Jagdamb 🚩," wrote one user.

Another appreciated the upbringing, saying, "Teach the children of today's culture without giving mobile 👏❤️"

"Chota packet bada damaka😎❤️" commented another.

One fan admired his confidence: "The swing of the hand is just now this will become a tiger next🔥"

Echoing the sentiment, another added, "This chotu is really talented. Hope he gets someone good to groom him."

Clearly, this little dhol player has already drummed his way into people’s hearts, leaving many hopeful for his bright musical future.