Tamil artist recreates poster of trending song 'Mayakirriye' via pencil sketch; see pic

Social media, for many, happens to be a platform to showcase their latent talents. Such being the case, a sketch artist who goes by the name 'Mamtha' on Instagram, took to realistically wave her pencil to recreate the poster of the trending beat 'Mayakirriye'.

In the original poster of the song, closely recreated by @mamathaarts on paper, we can see singer Anirudh Ravichander (center), and the featured on screen stars Mugen Rao, Aathmika Banuchandran posing over AniVee composed Tamil song 'Mayakirriye'.

The sketch by Mamtha not only captures the essence of the poster, but also uses shades and strokes efficiently to bring out the art in a realistic manner with a lot of resemblances to the original poster.

However, this isn't the first artwork of Mamtha, her Instagram page runs through a lot more pencil sketches of film stars and movie scenes, most of which being from South Indian cine industry. Some of her artistic skills displayed on paper also includes prominent personalities such as 'The Missile man of India' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, social worker Mother Teresa and so on...



Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:58 PM IST