Wait, what? Young artist creates Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look with paneer and soya sauce; watch video

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has proved to be one of the biggest openers amid the pandemic. No doubt that the movie had won hearts of netizens even before it was out in the theatres. From people dancing to the musical beats, recreating scenes and dialogues and for now artistically making a portrait of the lead on paneer.

In the Instagram clip shared late in February, young artist named Praful Jain can be seen carving out Gangubai on a large slice of paneer. He carefully uses a short yet sharp knife with a splash of dark soy sauce to reveal the spectacular artwork.

“My attempt to make @aliabhatt as Gangubai on paneer. This form of art is really challenging, but I enjoy making this, especially jab ghar par paneer ban ne wala hota hai. Used soy sauce to reveal the portrait engraved. Ps: PANEER WAS NOT WASTED, IT WAS FIT FOR CONSUMPTION,” read the post caption.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' made to the big screen on February 25. The film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.



Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:24 PM IST