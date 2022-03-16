Mumbai: Man alleges wife being denied seat in local train for wearing 'Hijab'

Those who travel via Mumbai locals might be aware of the crowded coaches and the difficulty to fetch a seat. Some commuters also take to adjust over a fourth seating, while they manage to get a proper one. However, in a recent incident that came into notice via social media, a woman was denied her seat for wearing a hijab.
Talking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Dr Parvez Mandviwala mentioned the inconvenience faced by his wife during her travel in the Mumbai locals. "My wife was denied a seat in a local train today because she was wearing a #Hijab. A gentleman vacated his seat for her, but other passengers insisted some sari-clad ladies take the seat instead, despite the fact that my wife was carrying our infant child..." said Dr. Parvez.
For details over the same, we have tried to get in touch with the concerned.
ALSO READTHIS 'Kokilaben' isn't from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, grooves to 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes' in...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)