Mumbai: Man alleges wife being denied seat in local train for wearing 'Hijab'

Those who travel via Mumbai locals might be aware of the crowded coaches and the difficulty to fetch a seat. Some commuters also take to adjust over a fourth seating, while they manage to get a proper one. However, in a recent incident that came into notice via social media, a woman was denied her seat for wearing a hijab.

Talking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Dr Parvez Mandviwala mentioned the inconvenience faced by his wife during her travel in the Mumbai locals. "My wife was denied a seat in a local train today because she was wearing a #Hijab. A gentleman vacated his seat for her, but other passengers insisted some sari-clad ladies take the seat instead, despite the fact that my wife was carrying our infant child..." said Dr. Parvez.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For details over the same, we have tried to get in touch with the concerned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:12 PM IST