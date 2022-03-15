THIS 'Kokilaben' isn't from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, grooves to 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes' in viral video

Remember the 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' trend that featured Rashi, Kokilaben and other characters from the Hindi serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya? However, a female is so impressed with the soap opera's 'Kokilaben' character that she runs a spoof account over the same on Instagram.

Wait, what? Yes, you read it right! A middle aged woman, identified as Nandita Shrivastava, is internet's Kokilaben. She takes to engage her fans and followers via creative and witty reels, especially with dancing on trending songs.

In the recent video post, we can see Nandita hooking to the steps of the exercise beat, 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes'. As the lyrics suggests, she energetically grooves to pat her respective body part. Since the video hit the internet some days ago, it is being loved by netizens with over 76K views, 3K likes and multiple comments. "Wah kya bat hai", "very nice", Instagram user wrote while reacting to Kokilaben's dance moves.

Watch:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:27 PM IST