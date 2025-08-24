Tourist Receives Warm Welcome From Beluga Whales While Kayaking In Canada; Watch Adorable Video | Instagram @megancyr22

Sometimes, a scary sight can even turn beautiful and warm when you are completely devoted to nature. A similar incident was witnessed by Instagram user @megancyr22 when she was kayaking in Canada. The user, identified as Megan Cyr according to her social media handle was encountered Beluga Whales during her visit to the ocean. Usually, such an encounter with whales when you are just in a kayak could have been life-threatening, but this one was rather warm and loving.

Megan Cyr shared videos on her Instagram handle that show how Beluga whales welcomed her warmly on her guided tour in a kayak. The Marine beasts did not harm her rather bumped into her while riding and making it fun and memorable. Megan, delighted by the experience, wrote on the video, "huge fan of this experience." She also mentions that she is missing her friends in the caption.

WATCH VIDEO:

Megan shared another video on her profile, which is a compilation of all the Beluga whale sightings captured by her. She wrote on the video, "POV: you greet every beluga like you've known them for life." She also wrote in her caption, "@savison1 was probably ready to yeet himself off the kayak thanks to my nonstop chatter. Can’t help but think that the belugas loved it."

Watch Video:

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "I’ve shown my kids your Beluga videos about 50+ times. They can’t get enough." While one wrote, "This is so cool. What an experience." Another user wrote, "The most incredible thing I’ve seen you magnetize magic!!!!"

Beluga Whales

Beluga whales are generally considered a curious and social species that often approaches humans. Their intelligence, curiosity, and distinctive facial features contribute to their perceived friendly nature. However, their wild nature and large size mean that close human interaction can be dangerous for both people and the whales.