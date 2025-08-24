Hyderabad: Ganesh Idol Truck Stuck Under Flyover, Causes Massive Traffic Jam; VIDEO | X @Bavazir_network

Hyderabad: As 'Ganesh Chaturthi' is just around the corner, several pandals are already welcoming their Ganesh idols in prior. While some of the pandals are taking the heights of their idols to another level, an incident came to light from Hyderabad where a truck carrying a Ganesh idol was stuck under a bridge. A massive traffic congestion occurred near the Punjagutta flyover.

A Ganesha lorry got stuck under a flyover at Panjagutta intersection in Hyderabad. A Ganesha idol lorry going from Khairatabad towards Ameerpet got stuck under the flyover. The height of the idol made it impossible for the lorry to pass under the flyover.

This caused a huge traffic jam at Panjagutta intersection. Traffic police reported at the scene and cleared the traffic. The Ganesha lorry, which got stuck after hitting the flyover at Panjagutta intersection was diverted towards Banjara Hills.

A major traffic chaos was witnessed in #Hyderabad after a #GaneshIdol truck got stuck under the #Punjagutta flyover.



According to reports, the truck was heading from #Khairatabad towards #Ameerpet when it got wedged under the flyover, blocking the traffic flow.



The video was shared by @Bavazir_network. The caption of the video reads, "A major traffic chaos was witnessed in #Hyderabad after a #GaneshIdol truck got stuck under the #Punjagutta flyover. According to reports, the truck was heading from #Khairatabad towards #Ameerpet when it got wedged under the flyover, blocking the traffic flow. Police immediately rushed to the spot and diverted the vehicle towards #BanjaraHills to ease congestion. The incident led to a massive traffic jam in the Punjagutta area, causing inconvenience to commuters for several hours."

