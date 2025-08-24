Indian Creator Rates Countries Based On Safety For Solo Travelling Women, Ranks India As Most Unsafe; Netizens React With Divided Opinions | Instagram @tanwidixit

A social media influencer is making waves on the Internet for her bold take on Women's safety while solo travelling in different countries. The travel influencer took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which she rates down countries based on how she felt safe while travelling solo. She rated these countries out of 10. According to her ratings, Vietnam and Thailand grabbed most points while India along with Indonesia were among the worst ratings.

Solo-travelling is a concept youths are taking very seriously, taking out some time for themselves, they are enjoying the new way of life while diving into the new cultures and new countries. But, while doing so, safety also becomes important, especially for women who are travelling solo. Thus, @tanwidixit an Indian travel influencer rates countries based on their safety quotient out of 0 to 10. She includes most of the Asian countries along with Italy.

Vietnam and Indonesia topped her chart with 9 out of 10 ratings. While Bhutan and Nepal were also among the top countries to travel solo especially for women.

@tanwidixit ranked India at the bottom of the list with just 2 ratings, she said, "This breaks my heart, but out of all the countries I've been to I feel India is the least safe for women to travel solo. I really hope this situatioin changes soon."

@tanwidixit wrote in her caption, "As a solo female traveller there are so many things you need to take into consideration especially when it comes to ensuring safety. Travelling in local buses/trains, staying at hostels, partying at nightclubs; everything needs to be looked at from a ‘Safety First’ perspective."

Netizens Reaction:

Agreeing to her ratings, one user commented, "As an Indian woman, we completely understand what you’re saying even we often feel unsafe in our own country. I can only imagine how much more vulnerable a foreign woman must feel here."

While one wrote, "Isn’t mumbai safe? Depends where in India, we are a continent more than a country." Another user wrote, "Come to Mumbai. Born raised in London and moved to mumbai 12 years ago. The safest place ever. Definitely safer then London."