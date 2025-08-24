Young Couple Romances In Filmy Style On Moving Bike In Gorakhpur, Viral Video Prompts Police Action | X @Mithileshdhar

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: A video of a loving young couple from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media, in which the girlfriend and boyfriend are sitting while hugging each other on a moving bike. Both are seen romancing and breaking traffic rules on the moving bike. In the viral video, the young man is riding the bike, and his girlfriend is sitting on the bike tank in front of him, hugging him tightly. It is being said that both of them had come to visit Ramgarh Tal. Passersby recorded a video of them while romancing on the bike, which is now going viral on social media.

After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of it and wrote to the Gorakhpur police to take action. This video is said to be from Ram Garhtal in Gorakhpur. In the video, the young man is riding a bike wearing a helmet, and his girlfriend is sitting in front of him on the bike. The girl is holding the boy tightly with both her hands, and both of them are seen romancing on the moving bike.

WATCH VIDEO:

ये कपल गोरखपुर में बाइक से सैर कर रहा था। एक दूसरे से फेस-टू-फेस बात करने का ये तरीका बेहतर है। फ‍िर भी पता नहीं क्‍यों पुल‍िस ने इनका 2500 रुपए का चालान काट द‍िया। pic.twitter.com/tG2uaghF6i — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) August 23, 2025

It can be seen in the video that both of them are laughing and joking while looking at each other. Someone recorded the video of this loving couple going on the bike, which is now going viral on social media. Wherever the bike passes. The people around them are also surprised to see them both, but the lovers are not affected by the people, and they keep moving on in their own way.

Recent Past Instances:

Couple's Romances on Moving Royal Enfield In Chhattisgarh

A video of a couple romancing in a filmy style on a moving bike, risking their and others' safety in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, has gone viral. The footage shows the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the moving bike, hugging the rider, brazenly flouting traffic rules.

The video is reportedly from Sector 10 of Bhilai Township. Neither of them is wearing a helmet. It appears that the video was filmed from a car driving behind the bike.