 20-Year-Old Brazilian Student Got Stung By Scorpion In Zara Changing Room; Hospitalised
A woman was hospitalised after she was stung by a scorpion that attacked her when she was in the dressing room. The scorpion allegedly climbed up her leg and stung her as she was trying on clothes. The 20-year-old, Alicia Spies, was sent to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital immediately. The incident happened at the Park Shopping in Guara, Brazil, and is sending shockwaves through the Internet.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
20-Year-Old Brazilian Student Got Stung By Scorpion In Zara Changing Room; Hospitalised | Canva

A woman was hospitalised after she was stung by a scorpion that attacked her when she was in the dressing room. The scorpion allegedly climbed up her leg and stung her as she was trying on clothes. The 20-year-old, Alicia Spies, was sent to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital immediately. The incident happened at the Park Shopping in Guara, Brazil, and is sending shockwaves through the Internet as it raises the safety concerns of the customers.

On Wednesday, at 12 PM, when Alicia Spies was trying on clothes in Zara's dressing room, she realised something was crawling up her leg. She then felt a sharp pain and dizziness. After finding the scorpion, Alicia called the fire department for the ParkShopping shopping centre she was in. Alicia was taken by ambulance to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she was monitored as she recovered.

She was kept in a wheelchair by staff, who also performed basic first aid, until the ambulance crew arrived at the store. Alicia Spies is a 20-year-old architecture student from Brazil.

Park Shopping's Response:

ParkShopping said in a statement: "ParkShopping regrets what happened on the premises of one of its stores, and informs that the customer was promptly attended to by the store's brigade and taken by ambulance to the hospital. "The mall maintains strict pest control protocols and reiterates that the safety and well-being of customers and employees are our priorities."

Zara's Response:

"Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance," a spokesperson for Zara said. "We take this case very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate preventative measures are taken."

