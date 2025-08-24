'Failure Of Government,' Netizens Slam As Health Worker Crosses Flooded River In Himachal Pradesh To Reach Rural Village For Vaccination Drive

'Failure Of Government': Health Worker Crosses Flooded River In Himachal Pradesh To Reach Rural Village For Vaccination Drive; Netizens Slam | X @inikhilsaini

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Health Worker Kamala Devi set a unique example of her duty in Chauhar Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Despite the overflowing drain and washed-away bridges due to a cloudburst, she jumped, risking her life to cross the flooded river, and reached Hurang village for a vaccination drive. Fortunately, Kamala Devi successfully and safely crossed the stream, and there were no reports of any mishap. The whole incident was captured on camera, which is receiving praise from the netizens; a few are also criticizing her for risking her life just for vaccination.

The incident happened on Friday when the health worker, Kamala Devi, went out for vaccination in the village of Hurang Narayan Devta of Kathog Panchayat. The flood caused by a cloudburst on 20th August washed away all the pedestrian bridges. In such a situation, people are finding it difficult to cross the drains from one place to the other. The staff nurse also had to cross the overflowing drain to go to duty. The nurse crossed the overflowing drain, risking her life, and reached the village of deity Hurang Narayan.

WATCH VIDEO:

Such people truly need appreciation! 🙌 From Chauharghati Mandi HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/FbysmHKqOB — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 22, 2025

Netizens Reactions:

The video was posted on X by @inikhilsaini. The caption of the video reads, "Such people truly need appreciation! From Chauharghati Mandi, HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders."

One user wrote, "That is actually being irresponsible… What about her own family? Doesn’t she need to be responsible towards her loved ones? She could have waited a couple of days for the floods to subside and then go for vaccinations…"

That is actually being irresponsible… What about her own family? Doesn’t she need to be responsible towards her loved ones? She could have waited couple of days for floods to subside and then go for vaccinations… — Sharnarthee शरणार्थी - ललित कौल (@Sharnarthee) August 22, 2025

Useless government agencies for not providing a bridge here for her & others to cross safely. Its so risky !!! What if she was swept away? And the rocks so treacherous! — seema'unlimited 🇮🇳 (@seemarkmenon) August 23, 2025

Another user wrote, "Useless government agencies for not providing a bridge here for her & others to cross safely. It's so risky !!! What if she were swept away? And the rocks so treacherous!"