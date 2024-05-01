Viral Video: Chef Creates Huge Flamingo With Chocolate

If you are an active Instagram user, you might have come across impressive videos by a chef that show him creating life-sized artwork with chocolates. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Chef Amaury Guichon, who is popular on the internet for his love for chocolates and art. Many of his videos have gone viral, which capture him giving chocolate the shape of animals such as a tiger, orangutan, giraffe, and more. What's new to his collection? It is a new chocolatey animal in Amaury's kitchen. He recently posted a reel online showing him creating a huge Flamingo, a chocolate-based creation dressed in its natural pink colour.

If you want us to hint at what the video is all about, we have you covered. In the video, we witness the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that Chef Guichon is renowned for. He starts by placing two rings of chocolate on his desk and attaching a series of rings to it, forming the base of the artwork. Later, he cuts and slits the sides of the hugely-formed ring to shape the body of the bird.

Gradually, with precision, he sculpts the chocolate into the graceful form of the flamingo, capturing its elegant posture and distinctive features. Each stroke of his hand transforms the chocolate into a work of art, leaving viewers in awe of his talent.

Netizens can't stay calm

People praised his work in the comments section. While most people admired his talent and called the latest creation "incredible," some observed and noted a little more.

"The real talent here is not getting a drop of chocolate on his white shirt," said an Instagram user while reacting to the chocolatey flamingo video. "Who buys these master pieces!? Who eats them and how much do they cost for real," wondered another.