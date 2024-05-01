Disturbing Video: 6-Yr-Old In New Jersey Forced To Run On Treadmill For Being 'Too Fat', Bitten By Monster Father As He Tiredly Falls; Dies Days Later

Distressing video shows 6-year-old forced to run on treadmill operating at very high speed by his father in New Jersey |

In a disturbing and distressing video that has surfaced in connection to an incident that took place three years back in New Jersey, a merciless father (an understatement) forced his 6-year-old son to run on the treadmill at a fitness center for "for being too fat" even as he kept falling and hurting himself. The father, as it appeared in the video, also bit the boy in the head when the kid tried to resist running on the mill as it hurt his legs to run so fast.

On Tuesday (April 30), it was revealed in the court that the father forced the boy and "punished" him to run on the treadmill so fast because he thought the 6-year-old boy was "too fat". The boy died within days of the incident and the incident is suspected to have a role in the 6-year-old's death. The accused father, identified as Christopher Gregor, 31, stood trial for allegedly killing his son, 6-year-old Corey Micciolo in 2021.

The video footage was played in the court and the mother of the 6-year-old could not hold back her tears witnessing what her child had to go through days before his death. The trial is taking place in Superior Court in Ocean City and the incident took place at the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse fitness center on March 20.

NEW: Mother breaks down in court as she watches her son's father abuse her child by making him run on the treadmill because he was "too fat."



New Jersey father Christopher Gregor is accused of killing his 6-year-old son Corey Micciolo.



New footage shows the boy repeatedly face… pic.twitter.com/aVKknkOGd5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2024

Further disturbing details have emerged such as that the boy died on April 2, 2021, a week and a half after the incident. He was taken to a hospital after he developed issues shortly after the incident. While undergoing CT scan, the boy developed seizure and later died undergoing treatment. Though not confirmed yet, it is suspected that the boy suffered a traumatic injury to the heart 12-24 hours before his death.

The heart-breaking video is hard to watch as the 6-year-old faces hostile behaviour by his father. The cruel father pushes the boy and forcefully keeps him on the treadmill even when the boy didn't want to be on it as it was causing him immense pain. The helpless boy falls multiple times and yet rushes back to get on the treadmill so as not to make his father angry. Netizens were shocked to see the video and demanded strict punishment for the "monster" father.