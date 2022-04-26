Zomato picks Elon Musk's 'free speech' tweet to suggest customers on ordering Pizza

Can you recollect the chaotic scenario that might have taken place when you preferred outside food over ghar ka khaana? Zomato just pulled in that moment to strike in reference to how "free speech" can be triggered or elicited. This is in response to the new Twitter owner Elon Musk's viral tweet.

Twitter on Monday (local time) confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk wrote in a statement about his purchase.



On this viral tweet by the billionaire turned Twitter owner, Zomato released a notification text to hint their customers over "free speech''. The message began with "How to get a free speech" and later read, "without paying 44 billion dollars: Order pizza in front of your parents, when there's already food at home."

Earlier in a tweet, the food delivery app commenting over Elon Musk's Twitter purchase wrote, "elon musk takes lesser time in buying companies than I do in deciding what pizza to order."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST