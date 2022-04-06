'Vegan, gluten free menu please...': Mimicry artist pranks Pizza order in Alia Bhatt's voice

Mimicry artist Chandni, who is popular for her videos on YouTube, took to the imitate the voice of Alia Bhat in her recent upload. She didn't just post a simple video of her skills, but shaped it into a prank call.

It's the voice artist dialing in to call for a pizza. With keeping the negatives aside of what impacts the prank could have had on the employee on 'Alia' not ordering anything, the video flaunts Chandni's voicing abilities.

Keeping in mind that Alia is vegan, Chandni cleverly asks for a vegan and gluten-free menu. To this, the employee on call seems clueless of the item. With on screen giggles, she ends the hilarious attempt with a thank you, after knowing that the vegan dishes aren't available.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 06:11 PM IST