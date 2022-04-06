THIS 'funny' recreation of 'bowlers in action' will tickle your laughter bones; watch video

Ever tried to imitate the bowling style of cricketers? If yes, then this video would be a relatable one for you. Even if you aren't a great fan of the game, this funny recreation clip will give you laughter gags.

In a video shared by digital content creators Dhruv & Shyam on their Instagram page @funcho, we can see the duo sharing hilarious hacks to perform the bowling patterns of well known cricketers from Indian team and that of our neighboring nations.

The bowling style of Sri Lankan former professional cricketers Deshabandu Muttiah Muralitharan and Lasith Malinga, Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar have been discussed in the entertaining video along Indian players such as Harbhajan Singh and Pravin Tambe.

The first technique, in a meme-ish way, displays the action of Muralitharan and strikes similarity with the situation of one experiencing itching in thoracic region. That's how one is advised to ace the bowling style of the Sri Lankan cricket coach.

Later in the video, we can see Harbhajan's method being synced to that of a free flying bird with its wide spread wings, Shoaib Akhtar's style resembling to that of chasing a thief who stole one's mobile phone, Malinga's bowling pattern hinted similar to that on how one would playfully hit a friend's head 'tapli' during the match.

When the video jumps to comment on Pravin Tambe's spinning style, not much revealed. One of them acts to be unaware of who the player is, thus the other suggesting him to watch a movie on the young Indian cricketer. However, the content is a paid promotion by the artists for Disney plus Hotstar over the biographical sports drama film titled 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'

Take a look at the video, right here:

