Woman Mistakes Singapore Prison For IKEA Outlet, Leaves Netizens In Splits; WATCH VIDEO

A woman in Singapore mistook a prison service building for an IKEA outlet due to similar colour themes and architectural similarities. The video of the same was posted on TikTok and is now going viral on social media. The woman records a video of a Singapore Prison Services building and refers it to an IKEA outlet. Netizens are sparking memefest on the viral video.

The post was shared by @mustsharenews on Instagram. The post shows a woman recording a Singapore Prison Service building; she hides the name of the building and replaces it with IKEA. For a moment, the building looks like an IKEA outlet due to the editing. The colours used on the prison building are similar to the branding colours used by the global furniture brand.

WATCH VIDEO:

The caption of the post reads, "A TikTok video that captured the moment a woman mistook a blue-and-yellow Singapore Prison Service (SPS) building for an IKEA outlet has gone viral."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "One is for building your furniture, another is for rebuilding your life." While another wrote, "Like Ikea, once in impossible to get out." Another user commented, "But only special people can enter here."

One user commented, "Ok, what, in there you assemble your shattered life piece by piece and come out a changed man, quite similar to IKEA furniture." Another user commented, "True also la.. got bed and bunk bed.. got kitchen and toilet too.."

