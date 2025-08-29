 Madhya Pradesh Artist Creates Ganesh Idol Inspired By Premanand Maharaj; Receives Mixed Reactions
A new avatar of Bappa is emerging, made by a Madhya Pradesh artist, the idol is inspired by spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. A similar idol concept is also being seen in Ulhasnagar of Maharashtra. The Ganesh idol features the saint in a yellowish-saffron dhoti, adorned with a chandan tika, braid, and serene meditation pose, echoing Premanand Ji Maharaj's iconic look.

Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Artist Creates Ganesh Idol Inspired By Premanand Maharaj; Receives Mixed Reactions

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated in India and across the world by devotees as today is the third day of 11 days 11-day-long festival. Every year, different and unique idols of lord Ganesha can be seen. From unique avatars to idols reaching new heights every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is interesting to see what new artists can bring. This year, a new avatar of Bappa is emerging, made by a Madhya Pradesh artist, the idol is inspired by spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj.

A similar idol concept is also being seen in Ulhasnagar of Maharashtra. The Ganesh idol features the saint in a yellowish-saffron dhoti, adorned with a chandan tika, braid, and serene meditation pose, echoing Premanand Ji Maharaj's iconic look.

Take A Look At These Adorable Visuals Of The Idol

The image was shared by @JeetN25 on X. The caption of the post reads, "An artist from Madhya Pradesh made Ganpati ji look like Premanand ji maharaj."

One of the netizens asks for Modiji's Ganesh idol while sharing the images of the Premanand Maharaj-inspired Ganesh. The user wrote, "Ganpati Idol inspired by Premanandji Maharaj was seen in USA(Ulhasnagar) Modiji when?

One of the netizens has criticised the concept, alleging that people are using the popularity of Premanand Maharaj to their benefit. The user wrote, "Ganpati Bappa's Prem Anand avatar has arrived in the market.. Prem Anand Ji has advised devotees to stay away from hypocrisy.. People have started cashing in on his very popularity."

One user commented on a viral post, "Don't do such activity. It's shameful & disgusting. Please do the difference between your god & human. Man can't become god chahe vo jitna hi achha kyu na ho. I respect Premanand Ji Maharaj, but it's shameful to see such activity."

While one wrote, "I follow Premanand ji, but wo sant hai. Bappa is bappa unke roop ke saat chedh chad mat karo, it's very disrespectful."

