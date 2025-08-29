Netizens Applaud Indian Cab Driver For Adjusting His Rear View Mirror To Comfort Breastfeeding Mom- VIDEO | Instagram @baby_led_parenting

In the world where woman and especially moms crave for safe places and environments a lady passenger shared a truly heartwarming experience she recently had while travelling via cab. The lady mother was travelling with her newborn in the cab and she needed to breastfeed her child, even though she carried essentials to cover herself, the cab driver who noticed the situation and mindfully adjusted his rear view mirror at a position from where he could not even see backseat. Netizens are praising the cab driver for his gentleman aura.

The video was shared by a mom-influencer on Instagram. She is identified as Yashika Raparia according to her Instagram handle and runs page named @baby_led_parenting. The user wrote on the video of the cab driver, "I was travelling by cab and had to feed my baby. What my cab driver did amazed me." In the video, the rear view mirror of the cab can be seen adjusted.

WATCH VIDEO:

The user wrote in the caption, "For a new mom like me, traveling with a baby and juggling feeding on the go, this small act felt like a big reassurance. In that moment, I wasn’t just another passenger, I was a mother feeling respected and safe in a stranger’s care."

The woman further wrote, "A big shoutout to such men who make women feel safer, and who show that dignity is a universal language."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Upbringing doesn’t require richness to produce chivalry."

Another user commented, "When they say 'Not all men', they probably talk about men like him! Such a gentleman."

Comments | Instagram @baby_led_parenting

One user commented, "This is so heartwarming to read. It's these quiet, respectful actions that truly restore faith in humanity. Huge respect to that driver for showing such sensitivity and integrity — it may have been a small gesture, but it meant the world in that moment."

Another user commented, "How wonderful that you recognized his heartfelt gesture! It’s a beautiful reminder that kindness and humanity are very much alive in our world."