 Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral VIDEO Shows Taliban Fighters Capturing And Driving Away Pakistani Military Tank
The viral video, posted on X by the account ‘Afghanistan under Taliban rule’, shows a person driving an open-roof jeep. The man behind the wheel can be seen filming military tanks bearing Pakistani flags on the front as they pass by his vehicle.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@RuleTaliban

The Taliban-Pakistan clashes further escalated on Tuesday night when a fresh round of fighting broke out between Pakistani security forces and Taliban fighters along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Videos of Pakistani soldiers reportedly captured by Taliban fighters are going viral on social media.

Another video has gone viral, claiming that Afghan forces captured a Pakistani military tank following the border clash.

The tank is reportedly Soviet-era T-55, which Pakistan purchased from Serbia a few years ago. Afghan Taliban forces are said to have seized this T-55 tank from the Pakistani Army and brought it across into Afghan territory. Reportedly, the tank had been used to target Afghan positions.

"They return from the war, bringing a Pakistani tank with them, all dusty and tired. God willing, they all return to Kandhar," the man driving the vehicle and filming the video could be reportedly heard saying. Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral footage.

Reportedly, one Taliban tank was destroyed by Pakistani forces. This is currently the deadliest clashes between the two countries in years.

Background Of Conflict

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have intensified since last week, when the Taliban accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul, the Afghan capital, as well as in a market in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan had previously launched strikes inside Afghanistan, targeting what it claimed were militant hideouts.

