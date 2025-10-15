Pakistan Army 'Bombs' Residential Area In Kabul; Taliban Denies Claim, Cites ‘Oil Tanker Explosion’

Amid ongoing tension between Pakistan and the Taliban, several reports have emerged claiming that Pakistani forces bombed a residential area of Kabul city on Wednesday. Reports quoting sources alleged that Pakistani fighter jets bombed the Taimani area of Kabul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video showing a large column of smoke rising from the alleged explosion site was shared online.

Sharing the video, Aamaj News wrote, “Pakistan bombed Kabul. Sources tell Aamaj News that moments ago, Pakistani fighter jets bombed the Taimani area of Kabul city. The Afghan Taliban group has remained silent so far.”

An Afghan journalist, Nilofar Ayoubi, also shared a picture of the smoke and wrote, “I was on a call with my mother in Kabul when a powerful explosion rattled their house, sending everyone into a state of panic. This is the view from her kitchen, located between Taimani and Chahar Rahi Shaheed.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, amid reports of Pakistan bombing Kabul, Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged residents not to worry, saying the explosion was caused by an oil tanker blast.

Responding to the incident on X, Zabihullah wrote, “In the vicinity of Kabul city, an oil tanker has exploded, which caused a fire to break out; no one should worry.”

Despite Zabihullah’s oil tanker explosion claim, several users on X called his statement a lie. Responding to the Taliban spokesperson’s post, Nilofar further wrote, “It’s a lie! My family lives there, and there’s no oil tanker or pump station located in that area.”