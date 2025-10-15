Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary Ceasefire | X

Khost (Afghanistan), October 15: A journalist was killed and another was injured when Pakistani forces opened fire near the Durand Line in Afghanistan’s Khost province, according to the local media. The two were covering retaliatory operations by Afghan defense forces in the Palotso area of Zazi Maidan district when the attack occurred. There are speculations that the journalist lost his life in a drone attack from across the border.

As per reports from Pajhwok Afghan News, the slain reporter has been identified as Abdul Ghafoor Abid from Paktia National Radio Television. His colleague Tawab Arman was injured and later evacuated by Afghan forces. Efforts were initiated to retrieve the dead body of Abid.

Abdul Ghafoor Abid was reportedly killed in Pakistani drone attack and there are also reports that two of his colleagues have suffered injuries in the attack. However, the number of injured colleagues is not clear yet.

Abid's dead body was retrieved from the Zazimidan district of Khost province and was later brought to Paktia, where many people were present to receive the dead body of the martyred journalist.

Temporary Ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have recently agreed on a temporary ceasefire of 48 hour. According to a statement from the Taliban government, the ceasefire will begin from 5:30 PM (local time) and is to be observed “until such time as no aggression has been committed.”

Pakistan Insisted For Truce

The agreement was reached “at the request and insistence of Pakistan,” Taliban spokesperson Zabehulah said.

Under the ceasefire, both sides are expected to halt hostilities and pursue dialogue to resolve ongoing conflicts. Pakistan, in its own statement, said that the pause in fighting would allow “sincere efforts” toward finding a positive solution to the escalating cross-border disputes.

Negotiations

The outbreak of violence and the killing of a journalist highlight how volatile the Durand Line region has become. The ceasefire, although temporary, may offer a brief respite and opportunity for negotiation between the two countries.