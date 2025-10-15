 Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary Ceasefire
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary Ceasefire

Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary Ceasefire

The two were covering retaliatory operations by Afghan defense forces in the Palotso area of Zazi Maidan district when the attack occurred.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary Ceasefire | X

Khost (Afghanistan), October 15: A journalist was killed and another was injured when Pakistani forces opened fire near the Durand Line in Afghanistan’s Khost province, according to the local media. The two were covering retaliatory operations by Afghan defense forces in the Palotso area of Zazi Maidan district when the attack occurred. There are speculations that the journalist lost his life in a drone attack from across the border.

As per reports from Pajhwok Afghan News, the slain reporter has been identified as Abdul Ghafoor Abid from Paktia National Radio Television. His colleague Tawab Arman was injured and later evacuated by Afghan forces. Efforts were initiated to retrieve the dead body of Abid.

Abdul Ghafoor Abid was reportedly killed in Pakistani drone attack and there are also reports that two of his colleagues have suffered injuries in the attack. However, the number of injured colleagues is not clear yet.

Abid's dead body was retrieved from the Zazimidan district of Khost province and was later brought to Paktia, where many people were present to receive the dead body of the martyred journalist.

FPJ Shorts
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Temporary Ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have recently agreed on a temporary ceasefire of 48 hour. According to a statement from the Taliban government, the ceasefire will begin from 5:30 PM (local time) and is to be observed “until such time as no aggression has been committed.”

Pakistan Insisted For Truce

The agreement was reached “at the request and insistence of Pakistan,” Taliban spokesperson Zabehulah said.

Under the ceasefire, both sides are expected to halt hostilities and pursue dialogue to resolve ongoing conflicts. Pakistan, in its own statement, said that the pause in fighting would allow “sincere efforts” toward finding a positive solution to the escalating cross-border disputes.

Read Also
'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Agrees For Temporary Ceasefire
article-image

Negotiations

The outbreak of violence and the killing of a journalist highlight how volatile the Durand Line region has become. The ceasefire, although temporary, may offer a brief respite and opportunity for negotiation between the two countries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary...

Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Pakistani 'Drone Attack' Near Border Ahead Of Temporary...

Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts

Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts

'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Agrees For Temporary Ceasefire

'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Agrees For Temporary Ceasefire

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral VIDEO Shows Taliban Fighters Capturing And Driving Away...

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Viral VIDEO Shows Taliban Fighters Capturing And Driving Away...

Pakistan Army 'Bombs' Residential Area In Kabul; Taliban Denies Claim, Cites ‘Oil Tanker...

Pakistan Army 'Bombs' Residential Area In Kabul; Taliban Denies Claim, Cites ‘Oil Tanker...