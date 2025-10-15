Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

A tractor driver was critically injured after his vehicle went out of control and crashed through a boundary wall before slamming into a house wall in Thakurmanpur village, under the Sarai Lakhhansi police station area of Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the speeding tractor suddenly losing control as the driver struggled to maintain command of the vehicle. The runaway tractor first crashed through a boundary wall in the lane before colliding with the wall of a residential house.

The impact was so severe that the driver became trapped beneath the tractor's wheels, sustaining serious injuries. Local residents immediately rushed to the scene following the accident and transported the injured driver to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The driver has been identified as Shubham Yadav, who was transporting his tractor when the accident occurred. The collision caused approximately 10 feet of wall to collapse like a house of cards.

The dramatic CCTV video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the shocking moment when the tractor ploughed through the structures.

Local police have been informed of the incident and are examining the footage as part of their investigation into the crash.