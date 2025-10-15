 Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

The driver has been identified as Shubham Yadav, who was transporting his tractor when the accident occurred. The collision caused approximately 10 feet of wall to collapse like a house of cards.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

A tractor driver was critically injured after his vehicle went out of control and crashed through a boundary wall before slamming into a house wall in Thakurmanpur village, under the Sarai Lakhhansi police station area of Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the speeding tractor suddenly losing control as the driver struggled to maintain command of the vehicle. The runaway tractor first crashed through a boundary wall in the lane before colliding with the wall of a residential house.

The impact was so severe that the driver became trapped beneath the tractor's wheels, sustaining serious injuries. Local residents immediately rushed to the scene following the accident and transported the injured driver to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Read Also
Bidar Accident Video: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Tractor Trolley At Intersection, Pillion Flung For...
article-image

The driver has been identified as Shubham Yadav, who was transporting his tractor when the accident occurred. The collision caused approximately 10 feet of wall to collapse like a house of cards.

FPJ Shorts
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid Bengaluru Infrastructure Backlash
'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid Bengaluru Infrastructure Backlash
Pankaj Dheer Death: Heartbroken Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father's Funeral In Mumbai; Emotional Video Surfaces
Pankaj Dheer Death: Heartbroken Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father's Funeral In Mumbai; Emotional Video Surfaces
Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study
Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

The dramatic CCTV video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the shocking moment when the tractor ploughed through the structures.

Local police have been informed of the incident and are examining the footage as part of their investigation into the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

Video: Speeding Tractor Crashes Into Boundary Wall In UP's Mau; Driver Injured

'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid...

'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur Seat, Eyes...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...